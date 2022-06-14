Short Interest in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Decreases By 54.6%

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the May 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. 849,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,075. KT has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that KT will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. KT’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KT by 22.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 124,677 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the third quarter worth about $3,106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KT by 30.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of KT by 125.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 440,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 245,105 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

KT Company Profile (Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

