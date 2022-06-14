Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Expands By 102.0%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 1,024.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 37,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MIND C.T.I. during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 37,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,569. MIND C.T.I. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

MIND C.T.I. ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 27.39%.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

