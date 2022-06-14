Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Increases By 117.7%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS MSADY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,223. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.