Short Interest in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Increases By 130.3%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 130.3% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NGC remained flat at $$9.76 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.