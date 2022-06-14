Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Expands By 133.3%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVY traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.00. 2,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $180.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $16.3772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.23%.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

