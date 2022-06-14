Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Expands By 133.3%

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVY traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.00. 2,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $180.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $16.3772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.23%.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.