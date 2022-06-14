Short Interest in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Decreases By 33.4%

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 52,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 144,045 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 131,747 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 148,613 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of QIPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. 3,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $159.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

