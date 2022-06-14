Short Interest in Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC) Declines By 37.5%

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVAC. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVAC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,217. Riverview Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

