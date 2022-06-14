Short Interest in Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Increases By 83.2%

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,135,100 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the May 15th total of 41,554,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,852.9 days.
SMBMF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,644. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Sembcorp Marine has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
Sembcorp Marine Company Profile (Get Rating)
