Short Interest in Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Increases By 83.2%

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,135,100 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the May 15th total of 41,554,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,852.9 days.

SMBMF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,644. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Sembcorp Marine has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, an investment holding company, provides offshore and marine engineering solutions worldwide. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

