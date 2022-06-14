Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Grows By 111.7%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, an increase of 111.7% from the May 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $5.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

