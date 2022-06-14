Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Grows By 111.7%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, an increase of 111.7% from the May 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $5.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaguchi Financial Group (YFGSF)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.