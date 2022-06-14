Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Update

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the May 15th total of 78,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of SIEB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,587. The company has a market cap of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

