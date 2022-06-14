Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. 48,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,586. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.