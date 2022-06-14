Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Lowered to $85.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

SIG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of SIG opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.39.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.48. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $773,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,939 shares of company stock worth $5,832,962. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

