Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SVBL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. 9,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,631. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.