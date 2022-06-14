Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CFO Acquires $24,340.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.34 per share, for a total transaction of $24,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 10th, Gary Mick bought 1,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00.

Shares of SIX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.93. 2,909,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,978. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

