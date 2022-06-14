SJA Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 126 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

IVE stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.60. 49,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.05 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

