SJA Financial Advisory LLC Buys 321 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after buying an additional 144,377 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 296,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 110,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

