SJA Financial Advisory LLC Buys 3,803 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,542,000 after acquiring an additional 216,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,859 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.25. The company had a trading volume of 219,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,692. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.13 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.34.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

