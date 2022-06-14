Skycoin Market Cap Reaches $1.97 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $13,061.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00399103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00044644 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00544409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

