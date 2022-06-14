Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the May 15th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ LITM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. Snow Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITM. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $202,841,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snow Lake Resources (Get Rating)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its primary asset is the Thompson Brothers Lithium property, which consists of 38 contiguous mining claims located in Manitoba.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.