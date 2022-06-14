Snowball One Day Volume Reaches $437.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Snowball has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $121,024.57 and approximately $437.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00383067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00046444 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.00542587 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,676,585 coins and its circulating supply is 5,068,027 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

