Solanium (SLIM) Hits Market Cap of $7.39 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Solanium has a market cap of $7.39 million and $3.48 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00391838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00044000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00523647 BTC.

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

