Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOND. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonder in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sonder alerts:

Sonder stock opened at 1.49 on Friday. Sonder has a 1-year low of 1.42 and a 1-year high of 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 3.23.

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.41 by 0.23. The firm had revenue of 80.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 75.49 million. Research analysts expect that Sonder will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Sonder (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.