Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Decreases Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN reduced its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,192,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861,507 shares during the period. Empire State Realty Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned about 0.09% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $135,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

