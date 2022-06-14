Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Lowers Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,128 shares during the period. CNH Industrial comprises about 0.6% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned about 0.13% of CNH Industrial worth $34,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

