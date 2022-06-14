Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Makes New $883,000 Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

XPO opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

