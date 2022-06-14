Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Sells 75,247 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN decreased its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,779,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75,247 shares during the quarter. Lazard accounts for 4.2% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned about 5.50% of Lazard worth $252,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lazard by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAZ opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

