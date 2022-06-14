Spartan Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $323,615.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $323,615.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 108,982,815 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

