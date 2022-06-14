SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

SpartanNash stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.64.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in SpartanNash by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

