SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) is Winning Points Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.68. 869,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,358,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.52. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

