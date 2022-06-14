SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.02% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFAX traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.22. 25,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,881. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.