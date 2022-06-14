SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Horizon Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,751,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,708 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned 1.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $157,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,449 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 13,594,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,978,000 after buying an additional 240,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after acquiring an additional 748,684 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,258,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,861,000 after acquiring an additional 114,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,452,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,986,000 after acquiring an additional 302,886 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 106,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,528. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

