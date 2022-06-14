SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 100,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,817,200 shares.The stock last traded at $55.97 and had previously closed at $55.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

