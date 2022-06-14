Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00071092 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001342 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00190493 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

