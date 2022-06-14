Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,170 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 34,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 387,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,931,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,457,000 after buying an additional 171,340 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 326,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 234,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,045 shares of company stock worth $874,473. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

