Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 810,479 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 810,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,823,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned about 1.83% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

DFAI stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

