Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.98. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $94.83 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

