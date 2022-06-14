Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Invests $304,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $108.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

