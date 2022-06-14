Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Invests $8.67 Million in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 271,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,000. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $33.74.
