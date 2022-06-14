Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

MDLZ opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

