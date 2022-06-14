Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after purchasing an additional 448,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,984,000 after purchasing an additional 221,746 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after buying an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.