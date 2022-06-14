Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,387 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 47,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 576,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,706,000 after purchasing an additional 77,323 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.77 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

