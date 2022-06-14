Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.20 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

