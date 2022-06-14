Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,573 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,054,000 after purchasing an additional 852,614 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after purchasing an additional 607,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16.

