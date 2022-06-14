Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

NYSE PG opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

