Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Takes Position in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck China Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of CBON opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. VanEck China Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $25.09.

