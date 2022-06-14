SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Update

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,755,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SponsorsOne stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,877. SponsorsOne has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to-one engagement between corporations to users within social networks.

