Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of SRLP stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.61. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprague Resources (Get Rating)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.