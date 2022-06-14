Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$618.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.99 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Shares of CXM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.37.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $273,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,168.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 442,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 105,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 279,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

