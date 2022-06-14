State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,706 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $49,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.55. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,840 shares of company stock valued at $23,257,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.