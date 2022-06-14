State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,898,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,891,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.73% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $20.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

